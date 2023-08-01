Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council

(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – During a special meeting of the Flint City Council on Monday night, a resolution was passed to temporarily suspend Councilman Eric Mays.

TV5′s Rayvin Bleu reported that Mays received a 30-day suspension from Flint City Council during a special meeting taking place on Monday night, July 31. This suspension means Mays will not be able to take his seat or participate on the council during that time.

In the past year, Mays was censured and removed from a meeting by police for disorderly conduct. There have also been unsuccessful attempts to recall Mays from his position.

