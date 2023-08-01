Former Michigan AG candidate charged in voting machine tampering

By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Criminal charges have been filed against Matt DePerno, a former Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General.

DePerno is accused of taking and tampering with voting machines.

Prosecutors said he and the others who are charged worked to illegally take five vote tabulators from various Michigan counties.

Some of the accused argued that local clerks gave them permission to take the machines, but investigators said they broke into the voting machines and performed so-called tests.

Stay with TV5 for any new developments on this story.

