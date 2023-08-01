Gardner White renovates teachers’ lounge at Saginaw elementary school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Just ahead of the new school year, teachers at one elementary school will have a newly renovated space to reset and recharge.

Furniture store Gardner White is renovating the teachers’ lounge at Arthur Eddy Elementary School.

This comes after first-grade teacher Regina Alfred won the $5,000 makeover from the GW Mid-Michigan Teacher Appreciation Contest.

Staff at Gardner White said teachers are the backbone of our community.

“We just want them to be comfortable in their teachers’ lounge - a place where they can decompress throughout the day. So, we were able to provide them with some soft seating, some places where they can eat their lunch, and relax,” said Bridget Spurlock, Gardner White’s director of visual merchandising.

Gardner White said Alfred was nominated by a student’s grandmother for her deep dedication to bringing out the best in her students, both academically and emotionally.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.