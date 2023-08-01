Gardner White renovates teachers’ lounge at Saginaw elementary school

Just ahead of the new school year, teachers at one elementary school will have a newly renovated space to reset and recharge.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Just ahead of the new school year, teachers at one elementary school will have a newly renovated space to reset and recharge.

Furniture store Gardner White is renovating the teachers’ lounge at Arthur Eddy Elementary School.

This comes after first-grade teacher Regina Alfred won the $5,000 makeover from the GW Mid-Michigan Teacher Appreciation Contest.

Staff at Gardner White said teachers are the backbone of our community.

“We just want them to be comfortable in their teachers’ lounge - a place where they can decompress throughout the day. So, we were able to provide them with some soft seating, some places where they can eat their lunch, and relax,” said Bridget Spurlock, Gardner White’s director of visual merchandising.

Gardner White said Alfred was nominated by a student’s grandmother for her deep dedication to bringing out the best in her students, both academically and emotionally.

Read next:
Major League Fishing tournament brings millions to GLB economy
Some of the best anglers in the world are in town for a big tournament making its first-ever...
Former Michigan AG candidate charged in voting machine tampering
File Image
Psychiatrist: Crumbley can be considered a ‘feral child’ due to parental abandonment
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Health Department: Possible Swine Flu contracted at Tuscola Co. Fair
The ruling keeps in place California based standards for how pigs are confined.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MSP: Person of interest identified in Saginaw shooting
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into...
Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks
Budweiser Clydesdale to visit Genesee Co.

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley
Psychologist analyzes, explains Oxford shooter’s behavior, mental health
The Miller hearing for the Oxford school shooter, Ethan Crumbley, continued today.
Psychologist analyzes, explains Oxford shooter’s behavior, mental health
WARNING: Video may be considered disturbing. Day three of Crumbley’s hearing revealed new...
Gut-wrenching video reveals Crumbley's mental state after Oxford shooting
Just ahead of the new school year, teachers at one elementary school will have a newly...
Gardner White renovates teachers’ lounge at Saginaw elementary school