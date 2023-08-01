Hazy skies, yet comfortable weather continues

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The pleasant weather from Monday rolls on into your Tuesday! We keep humidity levels in-check and temperatures rise right up to around average (low-80s) for this time of year -- also, happy August! On a quick note, rainfall in July really added up for Saginaw and Flint. Saginaw has now just had its wettest July on record at 6.90″, while Flint just set its 13th wettest July ever at 5.03″.

Wildfire smoke from western Canada will continue to reside in our skies today, fortunately still not impacting our air quality at the ground all too much. There will be a few more showers on tap for the afternoon too, but like Monday not everyone will see rain. If you’ll be outside, perhaps at the Saginaw County Fair in Chesaning or the Huron Community Fair in Bad Axe, keep an eye on the sky and check in with our Interactive Radar!

Today

It’s another refreshing morning with temperatures in the middle-upper 50s and clear skies. Temperature will warm into the middle 70s by noon and eventually check in around 80 degrees for the afternoon high. Today’s wind will hold more of a variable direction but stay light at speeds only around 5 to 10 mph. As mentioned above, wildfire smoke will lead to continued hazy skies today, but that smoke is staying aloft so our air quality is largely unaffected.

Those pop-up showers in the afternoon could have a few isolated thunderstorms in the mix, though these will be garden-variety storms that stay well below severe-level. If you’re outdoors at all, just keep in mind that you may have to head inside temporarily if you hear any thunder, but there’s certainly no need to change or cancel any of your plans for today.

Tonight

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a low of 59 degrees. The wind will eventually become southerly at 5 to 10 mph and dew points hover right around 60 degrees, so it remains comfortable. We could perhaps see some patchy fog in low-lying areas or over ponds or lakes.

Wednesday

Another pop-up chance for a shower is possible on Wednesday afternoon, though this chance is relatively smaller than what we’ve seen for Monday and Tuesday. In general, there will be increasing cloud coverage through the course of the afternoon with a few more rain showers eventually on tap for the late-evening and overnight hours.

Highs will reach up to around 84 degrees helped by a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Despite the southwest wind, dew points will remain around 60 degrees at the tropical airmass with higher dew points (which we were in last week) stays farther south in the country. The band of wildfire smoke also makes an exit through the day, even by the afternoon skies will be much less hazy.

Shower chances are eventually occasional on Thursday, but it will not be a washout by any stretch. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week before we cool back down into Friday. Take a glimpse at that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

