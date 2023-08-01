Health Department: Possible Swine Flu contracted at Tuscola Co. Fair

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - An attendee of the Tuscola County Fair has contracted flu-like symptoms, and the Tuscola County Health Department (TCHD) said it is possible they contracted Swine Flu.

The Tuscola County Fair was hosted at the fairgrounds in Caro from July 23 through July 29.

An attendee, a Tuscola County resident, developed flu-like symptoms. A respiratory specimen was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for influenza testing, which includes Swine Flu testing, TCHD said.

The TCHD and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are contacting the swine exhibitors and their families who participated in the swine barns at the fair to identify any more illnesses in those who may have been exposed to influenza from infected pigs, TCHD said.

Providers have been notified to keep an eye out for patients who present respiratory symptoms and report exposure to swine, or those who visited the fair, the health department said.

The TCHD urges anyone who has developed any flu-like symptoms after visiting the Tuscola County Fair to call their Primary Care Provider or the TCHD at 989-673-8114 immediately.

According to the CDC, Swine Flu can happen in children and adults who attend agricultural fairs with infected pigs, those who raise pigs, or those who work in the swine industry. Infection can be contracted through a sneeze or cough of an infected pig, which is then transmitted through the air into a human or by a human touching an animal with infected droplets. Then, a person touches their mouth or nose before washing and sanitizing their hands.

Swine Flu cannot be contracted by eating properly cooked pork, according to the CDC.

Swine Flu symptoms are similar to seasonal flu viruses and can include the following: fever, respiratory issues like cough and runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Influenza virus infections, including Swine Flu, can sometimes cause severe illness and disease, the TCHD said, adding severe illness can include complications like pneumonia, which could require hospitalization, and sometimes can cause death.

The period from exposure to illness for variant influenza is similar to that of seasonal influenza, the TCHD said, adding it can be up to 10 days but is most commonly three days.

The following are some steps you can take to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illness:

Avoid close contact with sick people;

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue in the trash after you use it;

Wash your hands often with soap and water, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub;

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings;

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers, or similar items into pig areas;

Anyone who is at high risk of flu complications and planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms; Wait seven days after your illness started or until you have been without fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, whichever is longer

Get an annual influenza vaccination; and

If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

For more information on Swine Flu, visit the CDC’s website.

Local public health information and updates in Tuscola County are available on the TCHD’s website.

