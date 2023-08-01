‘Joins everybody together’: Saginaw Co. Fair kicks off

The Saginaw County Fair is underway.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Fair is underway.

Throughout the week you can head to Chesaning to enjoy carnival rides, all kinds of food, grandstand events, and the animals local youth have put so much time into.

The fair treasurer, Gretchen Schulte, said it’s the 110th year of the fair.

“It brings all of our agriculture together. Our farms, our kids, whether they have animals or crops. It just joins everybody together, it’s a huge community event,” she said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, youth dressed their goats up for a costume contest.

You can find the full schedule of events at the Saginaw County Fair here.

