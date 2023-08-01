Major League Fishing tournament brings millions to GLB economy

BAY CITY (WNEM) - Some of the best anglers in the world are in town for a big tournament making its first-ever stop in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour is underway and while anglers compete for a share of the $800,000 purse, the area economy is the big winner.

“The entire team has been really excited about coming to town and getting ready for this event, as well as the anglers,” said Michael Mulone, the vice president of marketing and business development for Major League Fishing.

He spoke about Stage Seven of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour taking place this week in Bay City and the Saginaw Bay.

Mulone said the event, which features 80 of the top bass anglers in the world, should reel in big dollars for the area economy.

“On average, our tournaments generate around 1,800 room nights for the tournaments, and somewhere around $2 million in economic impact just from us being there,” he said. “We’ve got 80 anglers, we’ve got 50 marshals that come. Our staff, our TV crew, we’ve got 12 cameramen, our tournament crew, the service crews, the guys that work on the boats that are at the boat ramp. So, we bring a lot of folks to town, plus the fans that come and watch as well.”

Major League Fishing is putting on a fan experience event this weekend at Wenonah Park.

Kellie Rupp, marketing director for Downtown Bay City, said the fan experience will have something for everyone.

“They’re bringing in a trailer stage and they’re going to have the livestream available in the park. And they’re also going to have vendors like the Air Force, Suzuki, Minn Kota, are going to be there. And also, as the downtown, we are doing a vendor market in the park as well,” Rupp said.

There will be 18 local vendors featuring crafts, food trucks, and more. There’s also a retail shopping event in downtown as well.

While 80 anglers compete for the $100,000 top prize, the area economy is poised to make the biggest catch.

“It’s really special to be able to do that because it combines the national program of what we have with the local community. And we hope we can do it again in the future,” Mulone said.

For more information about the event, go to the Major League Fishing website.

