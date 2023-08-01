Michigan State Police help parents identify paraphernalia hidden by children

By Marz Anderson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your child’s bedroom might look like a small, junky place to lay their head at night. But it’s more than enough room your child needs to hide items like vape pens, illegal drugs, and other paraphernalia.

Trooper David Skorka of Michigan State Police said a lot of parents don’t realize what’s out there. Skorka helps parents find drugs and other hidden items in a child’s room using the “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer.

“It’s designed to look like a kid’s bedroom. We’ll take parents through it and show them different paraphernalia, drug gear, stash gear. Devices that look like a normal item,” Skorka said.

The trailer is a part of the Michigan State Police safety day. Organizers said the annual event helps build trust between police, fire fighters, emergency responders and the communities they serve. The Hidden in Plain Sight trailer was one of the many exhibits at the event that only welcomed parents.

“It’s things sitting out the open that they just don’t realize what it is,” Skorka said.

Things like marijuana grinders, lighters, vape pens and their chargers. Vaping is a major issue in schools right now. The device looks like a thumb drive, so if they aren’t really familiar with what they’re looking at they will think it’s just a part of their computer device.”

Joann Parrish visited the trailer, the grandmother of 12 was concerned about how easy it is to hide these items.

“I just find that so sad that there’s someone out there that’s making that stuff and thinking of that stuff to hide it from parents,” Parrish said.

Skorka lets parents know what to look out for and that there’s help available.

“There are options out there,” Skorka said. “You don’t need to just call the police and get your kid arrested. You can get your kid help, get your kid treatment involving law enforcement.”

Vapes or e-cigarettes have been the most used tobacco product among youth since 2014, some containing marijuana. Police said it’s never too late to talk to a child about the harm vaping does to developing brains.

