Police investigating Saginaw shooting
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Saginaw.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the 600 block of S. 11th Street.
A 33-year-old Saginaw man was shot in the chest, MSP said, adding the man was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.
If you have any information, call police at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
