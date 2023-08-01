Police investigating Saginaw shooting

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Saginaw.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the 600 block of S. 11th Street.

A 33-year-old Saginaw man was shot in the chest, MSP said, adding the man was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

If you have any information, call police at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Read next:
Ethan Crumbley back in court for Miller hearing
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster
This is an artist rendering of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 7th largest prize ever
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MSP: Person of interest identified in Saginaw shooting
Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into...
Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

Latest News

A witness for the defense testified no one searched Ethan Crumbley's backpack on the day of the...
Defense witness explains situation involving Ethan Crumbley's backpack on day of shooting
A witness for Ethan Crumbley's lawyers read emails from Oxford High School staff members...
Defense witness reads emails from school with concerns regarding Ethan Crumbley prior to shooting
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
WATCH LIVE: Ethan Crumbley back in court for Miller hearing
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Tuesday, August 1, 2023: 5 things you need to know