Police investigating Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Saginaw.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the 600 block of S. 11th Street.

A 33-year-old Saginaw man was shot in the chest, MSP said, adding the man was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

If you have any information, call police at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.