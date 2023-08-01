Psychologist analyzes, explains Oxford shooter’s behavior, mental health

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Miller hearing for the Oxford school shooter, Ethan Crumbley, continued today.

Crumbley, the 17-year-old who shot and killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021, was in court on Tuesday for what was expected to be the final day of testimony in his Miller hearing, which began on Thursday, July 27.

Gut-wrenching video was revealed in the hearing.

CONTENT WARNING: Some may find the following video disturbing.

WARNING: Video may be considered disturbing. Day three of Crumbley’s hearing revealed new details regarding the teen’s mental state following the mass shooting.

“Why didn’t you stop it? You let it happen! Why? I’m sorry, I am sorry! Please, God!” Crumbley cried in a jail-house video.

The footage showed the moment he had an apparent mental breakdown - calling out and asking why. This is all a part of deciding whether Crumbley should be sentenced to life without parole.

Day three of Crumbley’s Miller hearing revealed new details regarding the teen’s mental state following the mass shooting.

The video taken from body cam footage in the jail showed Crumbley screaming he was sorry and saying please. You see and hear him crying out in distress repeating the words, “he didn’t stop it” and, “you didn’t stop it.”

Crumbly is seen strapped to a chair and in one case, a hood covered his face - Oakland County deputies said it the hood is used to protect jail workers from spit.

Crumbly kept his head down while the videos were shown.

Psychologist Dr. Colin King described Crumbley’s behavior in the video as a break with reality.

“We witnessed a child in the throes of psychosis. What we just witnessed was someone saying, ‘God, why didn’t you stop this?’ and that’s exactly how psychosis works,” King explained. “You engage in an action and somehow you don’t understand the outcome of the consequences. He’s having a panic attack and a break with reality.”

King said Crumbley has a major depressive disorder with psychosis, anxiety, and features of obsessive-compulsive disorder.

He also dove deeper into Crumbley’s upbringing, his relationship with his parents, and the events that led up to the shooting.

The Miller hearing for the Oxford school shooter, Ethan Crumbley, continued today.

“When I interviewed Ethan and just looked at his profile, there is a high level of isolation, lack of parental support, lack of guidance, lack of resources, so psychologically and socially he can be considered a feral child,” King said.

A feral child is a child who has lived isolated from human contact from a very young age with little or no experience of human care, social behavior, or language.

“Someone who is abandoned has what is called arrested development, hence they lack social skills, they lack social awareness, they lack social cues and essentially become misfits in society,” King explained.

He spent more than 22 hours over six sessions with Crumbley a year after the shooting.

Through conversations and examinations, King determined Crumbley’s childhood, Oxford’s school system, and the events leading up to the shooting contributed to his actions on November 30, 2021.

“Ethan said for the first time in his life, he felt relieved,” King said. “He said that he just knew that the sheriffs were going to burst into the office and arrest him because there was no way, after all that they saw, that they were not going to search that backpack.”

His testimony also discussed Crumbley’s prior relationship with animals - him having to bury his dog as a young boy and a video he made of himself torturing and killing baby birds.

King stressed that Crumbley is capable of rehabilitation as his brain is still developing.

The Miller hearing adjourned this afternoon, with one more witness to be heard, and it will resume Friday, Aug. 18.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.