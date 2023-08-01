Tuesday, August 1, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday morning, and welcome to a new month Mid-Michigan! Here are 5 things you need to know before your day begins.

1. A big question, will Flint miss another court-ordered deadline, for replacing all of its lead service lines? The city had 28,000 lines in total to dig out after the water crisis. By May of 2023, it was down to just under 1,100. TV-5 has yet to hear back from Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office about the deadline after reaching out several times.

2. Convicted school shooter Ethan Crumbley back in court Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to determine if he’s eligible for life without parole. Testimony resumes today. You can watch a livestream of the hearing on the TV5 mobile app, our Facebook page, or on our website.

3. A former local city official is back in court Tuesday morning, facing a 10-count warrant involving legal defense fund campaign violations and co-mingling funds. A hearing for former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

4. The Saginaw County Fair starts Tuesday. The midway is open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. with rides, grandstand events and exhibits. Tickets are $15 Tuesday and Wednesday, and $20 Thursday through Saturday. A $60 mega pass provides access all five days.

5. A women’s expo is happening this week in Bay City. Believe Inspire Beauty Clothing Boutique is partnering with Women in Leadership to support local women-owned businesses. Enjoy an evening out in uptown Bay City with snacks, drinks and other freebies.

