Turning up the heat a bit more Wednesday, another chance for a few storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although a few spotty showers have popped up here and there, the coverage is even less than yesterday, meaning most of the area should enjoy another dry night!

But wildfire smoke still lingers, causing some haziness to our skies and some lower air quality compared to several days of the last few weeks. Thankfully, that smoke is starting to move out and even though a few more rain chances are on the way, they don’t appear to be washouts for most of the area.

This Evening & Overnight

Any showers around this evening, like so many days recently, should lose steam as the night goes along and we start losing heat from the afternoon and early evening. If you have outdoor plans tonight, don’t cancel them. The odds that your town sees a shower are incredibly low.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s and low 60s. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 70s and 80s this afternoon will drop into the 60s quickly, then eventually settle in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be light out of the south tonight.

Wednesday

We expect to start the day dry on Wednesday, with some sunshine, assuming there’s no wildfire smoke causing a haze. We do expect Wednesday to make even more progress with that smoke moving out of the area, allowing for some blue sky to return at some point.

Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and early evening. (WNEM)

There is a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening, with the highest chances north of the Tri-Cities and Thumb region, with chances dropping off as you go south, lowest in the Flint area. These showers and storms are currently not expected to be severe. We generally expect chances to drop off into the late evening and overnight hours.

Like the past few days, there will be areas that do not see rain on Wednesday. The main concern with anything that develops on Wednesday would be locally heavy rain.

Highs will return to the middle 80s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 80s for most areas, with a southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Overnight lows into Thursday morning will remain more mild, with lower and middle 60s expected.

There is another chance for showers and storms to follow on Thursday, but is also a scattered chance and should be primarily be in the afternoon and evening, just like Wednesday. More detail on that chance tomorrow once we get a clearer picture! But bottom line, also don’t expect a washout for most areas.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.