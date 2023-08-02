5 things you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 2

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday morning, we are half-way through the week Mid-Michigan! Here are 5 things you need to know before starting your day.

1. The city of Flint is reviewing records to determine whether it has met the August 1st court-ordered deadline to replace all lead service lines. The city claims more than a thousand residents declined or failed to cooperate with efforts and it’s developing a process to replace those lines.

2. Flint City Councilman Eric Mays is suing city council after members voted to suspend him. The lawsuit says Mays is seeking to rejoin the Flint City Council at all meetings scheduled during his 30-day suspension.

3. Tuscola County testing its outdoor warning sirens today at 10 a.m. It will last for about three minutes. This test simulates the siren activation for a tornado warning.

4. The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission says it is receiving an uptick in phone calls about mosquito bites. The commission says they’re stepping up nighttime treatments to tackle the issue.

5. A Doobie Brothers Tribute is happening tonight in Wenonah Park. The show is paying homage to one of the most iconic classic rock band. You’ll hear all the hits. It is free, but donations are always accepted and appreciated. The show starts at 7 p.m.

