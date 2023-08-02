‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A dream to help those in need - ransacked - as the organization tries to help new and pregnant moms who find themselves without a home.

“They just tore up everything. Tore up and stole everything,” said Yvonne Penton, House of Esther CEO.

On top of an ongoing legal battle with the city of Flint, the House of Esther said this latest obstacle only further delays its mission.

Penton blames the city of Flint administrators for the mess.

“Actually, I cried,” Penton said.

That’s how Yvonne Penton reacted when she saw the mess.

Flint City Councilwoman Tonya Burns provided TV5 with the video taken at the House of Esther, located on Flint’s north side.

It had been gutted.

“There’s 21 rooms in there, 21 bedrooms and we had all of the rooms decorated and furnished. All of it’s gone, even the doors,” Penton explained.

She said the House of Esther had a Declaration of Occupancy from the city of Flint. Penton also said the city granted the organization first right of refusal, meaning there was a promise by the city not to put the building up for sale until the House of Esther had the option to buy it first.

Penton said the city broke its promise and locked them out last year. She said that paved the way for criminals to take advantage of a building full of supplies for first time pregnant mothers during and after pregnancy.

“It’s the city’s responsibility to secure the building and they failed to do that,” she said. “And as a result, we can submit a legal damage report. Our attorney had talked to the city attorney to say, ‘You can’t evict us unless you go to court.’ And they refused to go to court and evict us, have the judge say we have to get out, that never happened.”

For Penton, this project has been in the works for years and she said she can’t understand why the city of Flint is making it so hard for her to help homeless mothers and single fathers.

“Why shouldn’t they have an opportunity to live in a house, be educated, and become part of the community?” she asked.

TV5 reached out to the city of Flint for comment and is still waiting for a response.

