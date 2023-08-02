Back to the Bricks, annual curfew coming back to Flint

Back to the Bricks is getting ready to roll back into the Vehicle City along with the annual curfew for those under the age of 17.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Back to the Bricks is getting ready to roll back into the Vehicle City along with the annual curfew for those under the age of 17.

From Aug. 16 through Aug. 18, the curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. for all of downtown Flint, from Fifth Avenue South to I-69 and Chavez to Church Street.

Violations mean a $250 fine for the child’s parent or guardian.

Starting Monday, Aug. 7, classic cars will park and pop their hoods for the annual Tune-Up Week.

Monday’s Tune-Up party is in Davison, followed by parties in Flushing, Linden, Fenton, Birch Run and Mt. Morris.

For more information on the Tune-Up parties and Back to the Bricks, head to the event’s website.

Read next:
Crashes close, block lanes of NB and SB I-75
Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
House of Esther ransacked.
Flint residents want answers after pipe replacement deadline
Flint residents want answers about whether the Aug. 1 deadline for lead pipe replacement was met.
Grand Blanc student athletes get ready for fall sports season
Grand Blanc student athletes prepare for fall sports season.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Psychiatrist: Crumbley can be considered a ‘feral child’ due to parental abandonment
This is an artist rendering of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster
Police investigating Saginaw shooting
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Aug. 2
Former Michigan State Rep. Gary Glenn has passed away.
Former State Rep. Gary Glenn’s funeral set for Saturday
Back to the Bricks is getting ready to roll back into the Vehicle City along with the annual...
Back to the Bricks, annual curfew coming back to Flint
Genesee Co. Land Bank warns about home buying scams
Genesee Co. Land Bank warns about home buying scams