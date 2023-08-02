Back to the Bricks, annual curfew coming back to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Back to the Bricks is getting ready to roll back into the Vehicle City along with the annual curfew for those under the age of 17.

From Aug. 16 through Aug. 18, the curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. for all of downtown Flint, from Fifth Avenue South to I-69 and Chavez to Church Street.

Violations mean a $250 fine for the child’s parent or guardian.

Starting Monday, Aug. 7, classic cars will park and pop their hoods for the annual Tune-Up Week.

Monday’s Tune-Up party is in Davison, followed by parties in Flushing, Linden, Fenton, Birch Run and Mt. Morris.

For more information on the Tune-Up parties and Back to the Bricks, head to the event’s website.

