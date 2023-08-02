Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Clio.

The advisory is for the northeast corner of the city and includes Clarion Street, Poplar Street, Beech Street, Maple Street, Cherry Street, Butler Street, and the Clio Area High School.

“Due to a drop in pressure in the city of Clio water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system,” the city said in a press release. “Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation.”

Residents in the impacted area should not drink their water without boiling it first. Residents should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it cool before using it.

The loss of water pressure was caused when a city contractor was trying to connect the new Butler Street water main to the city’s water distribution system on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the city said.

The city said it is working to get pressure restored and staff will take remedial actions.

The city expects the issue to be resolved within 72 hours.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until the water is deemed safe to drink. Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, contact Clio’s Superintendent of Public Service Brandon McNiel at 810-687-3380.

