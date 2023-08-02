Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Clio.

The advisory is for the northeast corner of the city and includes Clarion Street, Poplar Street, Beech Street, Maple Street, Cherry Street, Butler Street, and the Clio Area High School.

“Due to a drop in pressure in the city of Clio water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system,” the city said in a press release. “Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation.”

Residents in the impacted area should not drink their water without boiling it first. Residents should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it cool before using it.

The loss of water pressure was caused when a city contractor was trying to connect the new Butler Street water main to the city’s water distribution system on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the city said.

The city said it is working to get pressure restored and staff will take remedial actions.

The city expects the issue to be resolved within 72 hours.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until the water is deemed safe to drink. Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, contact Clio’s Superintendent of Public Service Brandon McNiel at 810-687-3380.

Read next:
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Genesee Co. Land Bank warns about home buying scams
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
UAW to show list of economic demands to automakers this week, will seek worker pay if plants close
FILE - United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General...
Police: Argument leads to shooting that injures 2
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Psychiatrist: Crumbley can be considered a ‘feral child’ due to parental abandonment
This is an artist rendering of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster
Police investigating Saginaw shooting
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says

Latest News

A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
Genesee Co. Land Bank warns about home buying scams
Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Supreme Court suspends judge accused of covering up her son’s abuse of her grandsons
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 2