Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Bullock Creek School District sent a letter out to parents to disclose an employee of the district is no longer employed there or allowed on district property.

Bullock Creek Superintendent Shawn Hale sent out a letter stating the district had been made aware of allegations against an employee for engaging in inappropriate communication with students via electronic device, adding this communication occurred outside of the school year.

Hale said the school district worked with police, following proper procedure to investigate the allegations. Once the district confirmed that the inappropriate communication happened, Hale said the district responded quickly.

He said the employee is no longer employed at the district and is no longer allowed on district property.

Hale said the school district’s highest priority is the safety and protection of their staff and students, adding police will continue to investigate the incident.

