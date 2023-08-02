Crashes close, block lanes of NB and SB I-75

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A few lanes of I-75 in Genesee County have been blocked due to a crash, according to MDOT.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2 shortly after 6 p.m., MDOT announced the left lane of northbound I-75 after Corunna Road (Exit 118) was blocked due to a crash.

MDOT said the two left lanes of southbound I-75 after Pierson Road (Exit 122) were also blocked off due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to take these lane closures into account while traveling.

