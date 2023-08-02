Donkey surrenders after brief pursuit with police

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALPENA Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A donkey that was on the run in Alpena County this past weekend surrendered after a brief pursuit with police.

A donkey that was on the run in Alpena County this past weekend surrendered after a brief pursuit with police.(MSP)

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post was dispatched to the scene.

The donkey led the trooper on a brief pursuit before peacefully surrendering, MSP said.

“The mounties may ‘always get their man,’ but the MSP ‘always get their donkey,’” MSP said in a Twitter post about the incident.

