Donkey surrenders after brief pursuit with police
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALPENA Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A donkey that was on the run in Alpena County this past weekend surrendered after a brief pursuit with police.
A trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post was dispatched to the scene.
The donkey led the trooper on a brief pursuit before peacefully surrendering, MSP said.
“The mounties may ‘always get their man,’ but the MSP ‘always get their donkey,’” MSP said in a Twitter post about the incident.
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.