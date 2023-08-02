Dow GBLI announces 2024 dates

By George Castle
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The 2024 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (GLBI) golf tournament is moving from its traditional dates in 2024.

The GLBI will take place June 24 to June 30 next year, ending in a Sunday finish for the first time in tournament history.

The 72-hole two-person team Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour event will be June 27 to June 30.

Tournament officials said the schedule change at the Midland Country Club is due to the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“In the midst of an exciting tournament week at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, it is with great enthusiasm that we look ahead to the 2024 tournament schedule and our new dates in June next year,” said Carlos Padilla II, executive director of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. “The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is made possible because of the tremendous support of our community, volunteers, fans and partner organizations and we look forward to continuing to grow this great championship into the future together.”

The GLBI debuted in Midland in 2019 as the first official team competition in LPGA history.

