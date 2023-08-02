Fight at GOP committee meeting under investigation

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An investigation into a fight at a Michigan Republican committee meeting in Clare is ongoing.

TV5 learned more through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The men involved include Mark DeYoung, chair of the Clare County Republican Party, and James Chapman, a Wayne County Republican.

According to a Clare City Police report, on July 8, the Executive Committee of the Michigan GOP was holding a meeting at Clare’s Doherty Hotel.

DeYoung was in the meeting and said he heard someone at the door, adding he went to the door and someone gave him the middle finger through its window and shouted at him, the police report said.

According to the report, DeYoung opened the door and said he was kicked by Chapman, adding he was tackled, sustaining minor injuries and busting his dentures.

Meanwhile, Chapman told Clare City Police that DeYoung attacked him.

Chapman said he was at the meeting as a delegate, knowing he would not be allowed into the executive committee meeting. He said he and other delegates waited in a hallway outside, adding he found a door with a window so he could see and listen to the meeting.

The report said Chapman claimed DeYoung saw Chapman doing this, came to the door, and threatened him. Upon opening the door, Chapman said DeYoung punched at him, causing him to defend himself.

In their emailed statements to police, both men said they want to press charges.

