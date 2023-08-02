Flint residents want answers after pipe replacement deadline

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint residents want answers about whether the Aug. 1 deadline for lead pipe replacement was met.

“I don’t believe the city met the Aug. 1 deadline to have all the excavations completed because every day we’re hearing from more and more residents saying that no one has ever called them back, no one has ever showed up to dig at their house,” said Flint resident Melissa Mays.

Mays said she is skeptical the city of Flint has met a court-ordered deadline to have all required excavations and replacements of lead service lines completed by Aug. 1.

Mays is a plaintiff in the Safe Water Drinking Litigation against Flint.

“Even Monday night at City Council, there were people that stood up saying that nobody has even showed up to dig at their house. And with all that still being up in the air, to me, there’s just no way it’s possible,” she said.

The city of Flint released a statement, saying in part:

As required by the Concerned Pastors for Social Action settlement agreement, city of Flint staff and our project management and construction contractors are reviewing records from all phases of the lead service line replacement project to confirm that all required excavations and replacements are complete as of Aug. 1, 2023.

Mays said she wants proof.

“We need to wait and see and have the city actually prove to us that the work has been done and done right,” she said.

Meanwhile, an attorney who works for the Natural Resources Defense Council, and represents Mays and others named in the Safe Water Drinking Litigation, also released a statement, saying:

We certainly hope the city completed all required excavations and replacements by Aug. 1. We haven’t seen evidence of that yet. Given the city’s track record implementing this program, we will be taking a very close look at the city’s reporting to ensure it completes all the required work.

As for Mays, she said she hopes Flint met this important deadline.

“It’s the least that the city and state can do to make up for what they’ve done to Flint, and it’s one important step in the whole entire puzzle piece for our recovery,” she said. “We need these service lines replaced because the water is not going to get better on its own.”

As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, it is unclear how long the review of city records will take.

