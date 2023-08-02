Former State Rep. Gary Glenn’s funeral set for Saturday

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Funeral arrangements for former State Rep. Gary Glenn have been announced.

Glenn died July 27 after a long battle with stage 4 cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Midland Baptist Church. Friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The family is asking for people to donate to Life Clinic, located at 4818 Saginaw Rd in Midland, in lieu of flowers.

For those who are not able to attend the church service, there is a link to watch here.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home has also invited the public to share a special memory of Glenn here.

