Genesee Co. Land Bank warns about home buying scams

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Land Bank is warning home buyers and renters about individuals falsely claiming to own properties held by the land bank.

The land bank said scammers are claiming to own land bank properties and are marketing them to unsuspecting residents.

“Stay alert and protect yourself from housing fraud! Your dream home should be a joy, not a nightmare,” the land bank said.

If someone is looking to purchase or lease a home, the land bank provided the following steps to ensure future home owners and renters don’t get scammed:

Be sure to request a formal lease or land contract agreement;

Ask to see the owner’s legal ID and be sure it matches the name on the lease/land contract and the official deed;

Verify who legally owns the property, you can check ownership on the city of Flint’s website

Contact the local Assessor’s Office for further ownership information;

Stop in at the Register of Deeds to purchase a copy of the most recent deed on file; and If you’re buying the property, check for any liens by contacting the treasurer’s office to see if there are any outstanding taxes and ROD for liens, in addition to ownership.

When buying a property, make sure you receive and record the official deed.

