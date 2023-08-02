Grand Blanc student athletes get ready for fall sports season

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – The official start of high school fall sports practice is just five days away.

This week, Grand Blanc brought together all of their fall athletes for two days of hard-hitting workouts they call “gut week.”

Bobcats from the football, soccer, volleyball, and cross-country teams all came out to the brand-new Grand Blanc stadium to train and work alongside their fellow schoolmates.

Excitement was in the air from Grand Blanc coaches and players, including football head coach Kaleb Forr and soccer head coach Nick Thomas, who both talked about the importance of sport-wide training sessions.

“We’re all working together, we’re all working towards the same goal and when you struggle together and you get through it, you kind of have a more of an appreciation for each other and more of an understanding for how other people work. So it was a good opportunity for those guys to work together and it was awesome,” Forr said.

Thomas said it was nice to have everyone out at the stadium together.

“Just such a positive for the kids to know that not just their teammates but the other student athletes in the building are supporting them,” Thomas said. “Especially in a place this big, they don’t get to know these guys a lot so it’s cool to have everybody out here together for sure.”

