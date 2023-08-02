Incandescent bulb ban goes into effect

A Biden Administration ban on incandescent light bulbs began on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A Biden Administration ban on incandescent light bulbs began on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

People will only be able to purchase LED lights moving forward because of requirements made by the Department of Energy, requiring manufacturers to only make and sell energy-efficient lights.

Although they are more expensive, LEDs last longer and use less electricity than incandescent bulbs.

One local hardware store said LED light bulbs are taking over the market.

“Very few incandescents left in the warehouse. My inventory of incandescents is down to a small section now. So, it’s just dwindling fast. Hardly, nobody’s really asking for them any longer. Everything’s going LED,” said Scott Wohlfeil, manager at Wohlfeil’s Hardware.

The Department of Energy predicts consumers will save $3 billion per year on utility bills.

The move will also cut about 222 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

Although retailers can no longer sell incandescent bulbs, people still in possession of them can still use what they have left.

Read next:
Fight at GOP committee meeting under investigation
Clare Police
STARS holds job, education fair
STARS job fair
Program helps residents buy Michigan-grown fruit, veggies
A program will help residents buy locally-grown fruits and veggies.
Royal delights served up in historic building in Flint’s Carriage Town
Queens' Provisions

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MSP: Person of interest identified in Saginaw shooting
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Psychiatrist: Crumbley can be considered a ‘feral child’ due to parental abandonment
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into...
Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks

Latest News

Charcuterie, beer, and wine are on the menu at Flint’s newest business giving new life to a...
Royal delights served up in historic building in Flint’s Carriage Town
Memorial Childcare Academy
New childcare facility opens in Owosso as COVID relief funding comes to an end
The federal COVID relief funds for childcare centers are preparing to wind down as a new...
New childcare facility opens in Owosso as COVID relief funding comes to an end
The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said they're receiving an uptick in phone...
Saginaw Co. seeing uptick in mosquitoes after wet July
The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said they're receiving an uptick in phone...
Saginaw Co. seeing uptick in mosquito complaints