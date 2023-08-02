Incandescent bulb ban goes into effect

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A Biden Administration ban on incandescent light bulbs began on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

People will only be able to purchase LED lights moving forward because of requirements made by the Department of Energy, requiring manufacturers to only make and sell energy-efficient lights.

Although they are more expensive, LEDs last longer and use less electricity than incandescent bulbs.

One local hardware store said LED light bulbs are taking over the market.

“Very few incandescents left in the warehouse. My inventory of incandescents is down to a small section now. So, it’s just dwindling fast. Hardly, nobody’s really asking for them any longer. Everything’s going LED,” said Scott Wohlfeil, manager at Wohlfeil’s Hardware.

The Department of Energy predicts consumers will save $3 billion per year on utility bills.

The move will also cut about 222 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

Although retailers can no longer sell incandescent bulbs, people still in possession of them can still use what they have left.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.