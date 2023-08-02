Language submitted for 3 petitions to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The language for three separate petitions to recall Flint City Councilman Eric Mays were submitted.

The petition languages were all submitted on Aug. 1, two days after a Flint City Council special meeting was held where the council voted to temporarily suspend Mays.

In a vote of 5 to 2 with one abstention, the Flint City Council suspended Mays for 30 days for conduct unbecoming of a council member.

The first petition language submitted was in reference to his suspension, stating, “On July 31, 2023, Eric Mays was suspended from the city of Flint council pursuant to its authority under section 3-103 of the Flint City Chamber.”

The second and third petition languages were submitted in reference to his disorderly conduct conviction.

One petition states, “March 10, 2023, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct during a city of Flint council meeting held on April 25, 2023.”

The other petition states, “Eric Mays was convicted of disorderly conduct in Genesee County District Court on March 10, 2023.”

In April 2022, Mays was escorted out of a city council meeting by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs.

According to the Genesee County District Court, a jury found Mays guilty of his disorderly conduct charge, which stemmed from this incident, on March 10. He was sentenced to probation on April 25.

Most recently, a recall petition was filed against Mays for the same reason on June 21. However, that petition language was rejected in July.

