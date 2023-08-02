Language submitted for 3 petitions to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays

During a special meeting of the Flint City Council on Monday night, a resolution was passed to temporarily suspend Councilman Eric Mays.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The language for three separate petitions to recall Flint City Councilman Eric Mays were submitted.

The petition languages were all submitted on Aug. 1, two days after a Flint City Council special meeting was held where the council voted to temporarily suspend Mays.

In a vote of 5 to 2 with one abstention, the Flint City Council suspended Mays for 30 days for conduct unbecoming of a council member.

The first petition language submitted was in reference to his suspension, stating, “On July 31, 2023, Eric Mays was suspended from the city of Flint council pursuant to its authority under section 3-103 of the Flint City Chamber.”

Related: Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council

The second and third petition languages were submitted in reference to his disorderly conduct conviction.

One petition states, “March 10, 2023, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct during a city of Flint council meeting held on April 25, 2023.”

The other petition states, “Eric Mays was convicted of disorderly conduct in Genesee County District Court on March 10, 2023.”

In April 2022, Mays was escorted out of a city council meeting by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs.

According to the Genesee County District Court, a jury found Mays guilty of his disorderly conduct charge, which stemmed from this incident, on March 10. He was sentenced to probation on April 25.

Related: Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation

Most recently, a recall petition was filed against Mays for the same reason on June 21. However, that petition language was rejected in July.

Read next:
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Genesee Co. Land Bank warns about home buying scams
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Police: Argument leads to shooting that injures 2
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Psychiatrist: Crumbley can be considered a ‘feral child’ due to parental abandonment
This is an artist rendering of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster
Police investigating Saginaw shooting
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says

Latest News

Boil water advisory
Precautionary boil advisory for Gladwin starts Thursday
USDA awards $2.1M to expand access to health care in 3 Michigan communities
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment