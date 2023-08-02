LEAD LINE REPLACEMENTS: Flint reviewing records to determine deadline compliance

(WILX)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint is reviewing records to determine if it has met the August 1 court-ordered deadline to replace all lead service lines, according to a statement from city administration.

TV5 asked the city what the current status is of the project after multiple missed deadlines.

Story: Flint enters final phase of lead pipe replacement

Story: Flint extends deadline to replace lead pipes by September 2022

Out of more than 28,000 residential lines excavated, it says more than 10,400 lead or galvanized service lines were replaced.

It also says more than 1,000 residents either declined or failed to cooperated with its efforts, and that it is developing a process to replace those lines.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley told TV5 two months ago that he was confident the city would meet the August 1 deadline as required by the settlement with the Concerned Pastors for Social Action (CPSA).

“We’re moving at a wonderful pace right now to complete this project,” said Mayor Neeley in May. “And we will get this project completed.”

The mayor previously said the deadline was moved because the city was under the impression there were fewer lead lines than there actually were.

Flint residents can call 810-410-1133 to sign up for lead service line replacement.

“In addition, the City is also renewing its focus on completing restoration of 4,000 addresses where excavations and replacements have occurred, and we look forward to completing those efforts as soon as possible,” the statement said.

