Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist calls budget 'investment in our communities'

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the second part of an $81.7B budget Monday
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist details new state budget
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s record $81.7 billion budget is not coming without some criticism from Republicans, and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist addressed some of the concerns Tuesday in an interview with TV5.

The budget represents a bipartisan effort with 11 GOP legislators voting for it, but Representative David Martin (R-Davison) is among those who have criticized the budget by calling it wasteful spending.

“Raising taxes on families and businesses that are already struggling due to increasing prices just isn’t right. Neither is squandering away taxpayer dollars on projects for special interests,” Martin said.

Martin said in a statement that an income tax cut he helped secure for small businesses throughout the state “can only be balanced if the new 4.05% income tax rate is raised back to 4.25% next year.”

Gilchrist denied any tax hikes and touted the programs the budget will help bolster to improve the lives of Michiganders and their families.

“They [those lawmakers who opposed budget] are going to have to answer for voting against all these projects in the community and saving money and putting money in people’s pockets. The truth is this budget does not raise any kind of taxes,” Gilchrist said.

Several programs and departments are getting bolstered by the $57 billion general budget Whitmer approved Monday. It will provide funding for state departments, including over $6.5 billion for Transportation and $1 billion for the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. It also provides hundreds of millions in grants for public safety and infrastructure within communities.

“It [the budget] actually just provides investment in our communities, more access to affordable housing because in every community I go to in Michigan we talk about needing to have more homes for people to afford. Well, this budget -- it will invest $50 million dollars, ongoing opportunities for investment every single year in building more affordable housing, renovating assisted living homes, doing environmental mitigation and cleanup,” Gilchrist said.

Earlier this month Whitmer signed a bill approving $24.3 billion for education, making the total budget for the fiscal year starting October 1 $81.7 billion.

Gilchrist also touted how families will get to keep more money in their pockets as a result of the legislation.

“Whether it funds the quintupling of the working families tax credit for people who are working jobs, but still struggling to make ends meet, it’s going to put $3,500 at least in people’s pocket. So 730,000 people across the state of Michigan, it’s going to actually lift families out of poverty in a time when things are so expensive,” Gilchrist said.

Michigan’s current budget is $76 billion but lawmakers began the budget process in February with an estimated surplus of over $9 billion because of high tax revenues. The new budget will leave about $300 million in general fund and $100 million in school aid fund dollars left unspent.

The budget goes into effect Oct. 1.

