Michigan State University sets guidelines for responsible AI use on campus

Michigan State University
Michigan State University(WILX)
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is establishing guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence.

University leaders said it’s a powerful tool that can help with everything - from teaching to writing a paper.

“It can be used as a tool, but responsibly,” said Ashley Smith, a master’s student.

Students on MSU’s campus agree that artificial intelligence is the new future.

“It has proliferated like insanely across the last few months,” said Audrey Chen, with MSU’s AI Club.

“A lot of my friends use it,” said Sung Yeon Ahn, a doctoral student.

With the rising popularity of the technology, MSU officials sent an email that said it is important for Spartans to stay up-to-date with new tools and technologies while also ensuring responsible and ethical practices.

“I feel like ethically it could cross some lines because having some software create answers, or some people have them do their entire papers, that can get murky,” Smith said. “Being a student, I want to remain academically honest.”

Aside from academic dishonesty, the university is also aiming to keep research data and personal information secure.

Michigan State Spokesperson Dan Olsen said they are still working to determine how artificial intelligence impacts students in the classroom.

The school is now focusing on ways to protect information as artificial intelligence software becomes more common.

“We’re going to have to accept the fact that AI is going to be a part of humanity forever,” Chen said.

It’s a new normal that everyone is still trying to navigate. You can see Michigan State University’s current guidance on generative artificial intelligence here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
Crashes close, block lanes of NB and SB I-75
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, August 3rd
A summer attraction that started by accident has blossomed into a yearly event that will...
Frankenmuth Flower Festival started as fluke, blossomed into yearly attraction
Turning the former Buick City site in Flint into a vibrant hub of economy is beginning with...
Former Buick City site getting cleaned, prepped for redevelopment
Here are 5 things you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 3.
5 things you need to know, Thursday, Aug. 3
Grand Blanc student athletes get ready for fall sports season together