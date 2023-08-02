Midland Co. woman wins $519K playing lottery

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland County woman won more than half a million dollars playing the Michigan Lottery.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $519,212 prize from the Big Cash Monthly Jackpot Progressive after she was selected in a random drawing that took place on July 12.

She earned entries into the drawing by playing the eligible Big Cash Second Chance Jackpot games online, the Michigan Lottery said.

“I got an email that said I had been selected as the winner of the Big Cash Second Chance and it just didn’t seem real,” the 60-year-old player said. “I started digging around to make sure the email wasn’t a scam and called the Lottery to confirm that I was the winner.

“After that, I called my husband and told him he needed to sit down because I had news to share. When I told him he was shocked. When we walked into the Lottery building today, the shock started to wear off. I still can’t believe this happened to me!”

With the prize money, she plans to pay bills, buy a new truck and camper, and save the rest.

“The last few years have been tough with some medical bills that have piled up, so we can finally pay those off and live more comfortably,” she said.

