New childcare facility opens in Owosso as COVID relief funding comes to an end

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The federal COVID relief funds for childcare centers are preparing to wind down as a new facility in Owosso is just getting started.

A new childcare facility has opened in Owosso. The Memorial Childcare Academy held its grand opening Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1.

“It’s a 20,000-square-foot facility and represents roughly a 37 percent increase in total childcare access for the greater Owosso community,” said Ben Frederick with Memorial Healthcare.

After seeing a need for childcare with its own employees, Memorial Healthcare saw the greater need within its community. The renovated facility will host up to 130 children, ranging from infants to 12-year-olds, with full-time and part-time care.

“We want to have this be something that’s very holistic for them,” Frederick said. “It will include not just a place for children, but a place where children can really grow.”

While Memorial Childcare Academy is opening its doors, some childcare providers are bracing for what is being called the “childcare cliff”: the ending of the federal COVID-19 relief funding for childcare.

On Sept. 30, childcare centers and in-home daycares across the country will stop receiving aid.

“I would say without the COVID funding, this center probably would not have happened and some of the others we have as well,” said Adam Grass, the executive director of Memorial Childcare Academy. “It just hits the pocketbook a little harder, and so this, I think this allows entrepreneurs like myself to be able to take that risk more so than what we’re willing to do before.”

During the pandemic, states were given $39 billion to help with childcare.

A report by the Century Foundation – a progressive research institute – estimated that without the funding, more than 56,000 children in Michigan will lose their childcare.

Grass said that funding provided the organization with startup money for pre- and post-licensure grants needed to get the facility open in Owosso’s childcare desert.

“Those are incredibly helpful because of what I’m able to do with those. I’m able to bring staff on before every VA open and get these things set up just like this is set up and that doesn’t happen without that,” Grass said.

Memorial Childcare Academy will welcome children starting Aug. 14.

