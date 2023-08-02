Pleasant weather continues with hazy skies ending too!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pleasant weather is going to continue today with comfortable temperatures and relatively drier air! We do have another chance of pop-up showers today, but like the last few days the coverage of any rain will be sparse. If you have plans to be outside, just keep tabs on the Interactive Radar!

You notice the air is slightly hazy as you head out the door early this morning. The Canadian wildfire smoke was able to mix down to the ground a little overnight. We expect this to be temporary as smoke clears to the east through today. Starting this morning, air quality is ranging from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups as AQI values land mostly between 50 and 125.

By Wednesday afternoon there will be vast improvement in smoky and hazy conditions. (WNEM)

Today

Out the door it’s another mostly clear morning with temperatures mostly landing in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be able to climb to around 77 degrees by noon for most, with highs eventually up to around 82 degrees this afternoon. Today’s wind will be southwesterly with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. The average high this time of year is 81 degrees, so it’ll be the “typical” early-August day!

Wednesday reaches into the lower 80s. (WNEM)

We’ll see a few more clouds during the afternoon leading to more of a partly cloudy sky with another chance of spotty showers. Today’s rain coverage will be very isolated with the chance there for most of the daytime. There’s a slightly better chance of more showers north of US-10, but anyone south could still see a shower today.

Showers stay isolated today, but with a slightly better chance north. (WNEM)

Tonight

A stray shower will still be possible during the overnight hours but it will generally be partly to mostly clear with a low of 63 degrees. The wind will remain southwesterly but with a speed of only 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A cold front arriving later in the day will bring a slightly better chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, though with limited moisture in the atmosphere we won’t see a widespread, prolonged, or soaking rain. The front will be good to pop-up a few thunderstorms too. Although it’s a very low chance, we could see a storm just reach the severe level with wind gusts near 60 mph. Outside of this isolated chance, any storms are expected to stay below severe limits.

A cold will generate a few storms late in the day Thursday. (WNEM)

Not everyone is expected to see rain and only significant totals will be seen directly under any thunderstorms. Most in our area can expect to receive up to 0.1″; while to the east, where we expect a greater number of showers, totals should be able to exceed 0.25″ in spots.

Through Thursday, rain totals will remain rather low. (WNEM)

With the later arrival of the cold front, temperatures will still have the ability to build up through the early afternoon. We’ll have a southwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph which will aid in getting temperatures up to around 86 to 87 degrees before the cold front passes through. The cold front will eventually cause the wind to back to the west in the evening hours. For a look at the rest of the week, head over to our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Thursday will see highs up to around 87 degrees. (WNEM)

