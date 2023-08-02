Police: Argument leads to shooting that injures 2

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An argument led to two men being shot in Flint Tuesday night, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the 7000 block of Saginaw Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument, MSP said, adding a 62-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were shot. They are both from Flint.

The 62-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The 45-year-old was treated and released at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Jason Baxter at 810-257-6956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

