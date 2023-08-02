Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside an apartment.

Police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of E. Court Street about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a deceased man and woman.

The man and woman, who have been identified as 31-year-old Matthew Cadillac Buggs and 33-year-old Ashley Janette Holt, were pronounced dead at Hurley Hospital at 2:15 p.m., Flint Police said.

Police are investigating their deaths as suspicious.

If anyone has any information, contact Det. Sgt. Victoria Ross at 810-237-6971 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

