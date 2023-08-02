Precautionary boil advisory for Gladwin starts Thursday

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Gladwin is putting a precautionary boil water advisory in place starting Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to the city, the precautionary boil advisory will start at 8 a.m. and will go until further notice.

The city said the advisory will affect residents in the area south of May Street, south to the city limits, and between Arcade Street and Silverleaf Street.

Map of affected areas by boil advisory.
Map of affected areas by boil advisory.(City of Gladwin)
