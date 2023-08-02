Precautionary boil advisory for Gladwin starts Thursday

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Gladwin is putting a precautionary boil water advisory in place starting Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to the city, the precautionary boil advisory will start at 8 a.m. and will go until further notice.

The city said the advisory will affect residents in the area south of May Street, south to the city limits, and between Arcade Street and Silverleaf Street.

Map of affected areas by boil advisory. (City of Gladwin)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.