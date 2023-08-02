Program helps residents buy Michigan-grown fruit, veggies

New legislation could help more mid-Michigan residents buy locally-grown fruits and veggies.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Congressman Dan Kildee was at the Flint Farmers Market announcing a new federal match initiative for people receiving food assistance.

The bipartisan bill expands programs like Double Up Food Bucks for SNAP recipients. The program allows Michiganders to spend benefits on Michigan-grown produce to receive a dollar-for-dollar match to buy more fruits and veggies.

“Helping people get healthier foods, increasing the value of that product at the market, helping our local growers…it’s good for the economy, it’s good for the people who receive the benefits,” Kildee said.

Double Up Food Bucks is available at more than 250 sites across Michigan.

