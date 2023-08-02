Royal delights served up in historic building in Flint’s Carriage Town

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Charcuterie, beer, and wine are on the menu at Flint’s newest business giving new life to a storied building.

Queens’ Provisions opened its doors in the former Berridge Hotel on Garland Street in Flint’s Carriage Town neighborhood.

“You look at pictures from the 30s, 40s, and 50s, it was full of gorgeous buildings, theaters, and stores like this. Massive windows, if you look around, beautiful architecture,” said owner Emily Doerr.

Autoplay Caption

Doerr said the historic site evokes the days when small retail shops were part of daily life. The Berridge Hotel building opened in 1928 and changed hands many times. It underwent millions in renovations after being purchased by the Genesee County Land Bank in 2006. It was transformed into apartments, retail spaces, and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.

“I think having beautiful, historic spaces be utilized for locally owned businesses that will attract locals to come in I think is really special,” said Doerr.

Doerr is a Genesee County native and currently lives in the city of Flint. She was recently named the Director of Planning and Development for the city.

Queens’ Provisions will be open until 8 p.m. most nights and an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays.

“You can buy wine and cheese, beer and meat, bread, crackers; you buy that at the Farmers Market, but it closes at 5 p.m.,” said Doerr.

The official grand opening for Queens’ Provisions is planned for Thursday, Aug. 17.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.