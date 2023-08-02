Saginaw area sees all-time July rain record broken

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The month of July has wrapped up and the numbers are now in: Saginaw had its wettest July on record with almost 7″ of rainfall! Flint still set a top-20 wettest July record too, officially coming in with the new 13th place ranking. One of the big takeaways with the rainy conditions from last month is that it really helped to chip away at most of the drought conditions in Mid-Michigan. Even through observation of some fields in our area, most crops have been able to make a decent recovery from the dry weather of May and June!

Saginaw - The month of July saw 6.90″ of rain officially recorded at MBS International Airport. This is good for 1st place in the all-time rain rankings for Saginaw, going back to 1912. It just barely beat what’s now 2nd place at 6.83″, a 73-year old record set back in 1950! What’s now 3rd place is 6.42″ set back in 1912, over 100 years ago! Rain totals around the Tri-Cities will certainly vary just a bit, but the total at the airport is what will go into the record book. If you were keeping track of rain totals through the month in your backyard, let us know what you saw!

Saginaw now has its newest wettest July on record. (WNEM)

Flint - July brought 5.03″ of rain officially to Flint Bishop International Airport. This was still good to set the new 13th place all-time for Flint, beating out what’s now 14th place at 4.77″ set back in 1923, exactly 100 years ago! Interestingly, the wettest July ever in Flint was in 1992 at a whopping 9.35″ of rain, so it would still take a lot more rain to even come close to touching that record. Flint’s records go back to 1921.

The newest Drought Monitor will come in on Thursday morning, but already most of Mid-Michigan is now just under “Abnormally Dry” conditions. Early in the summer before all of the July rain, the Drought Monitor had “Moderate Drought” nearly everywhere, with “Severe Drought” even trying to spread in from the west side of the state.

The Drought Monitor has seen vast improvement since earlier in the summer. (WNEM)

