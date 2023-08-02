Saginaw Co. seeing uptick in mosquitoes after wet July

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said they’re receiving an uptick in phone calls about mosquito bites.

The area has had its wettest month of the season so far as the month of July saw the area’s rainfall levels fall just short of seven inches.

A lot of rain starts the growing season for mosquitoes.

The Mosquito Abatement Commission said they will be increasing their nighttime treatment times accordingly.

“We want to go out and knock those adults down. So, we’re increasing our spray activity. So that truck that buzzes around at night. After sunset, you’ll see more of the yellow trucks, especially in those areas where you have high biting incidents right now,” said Bill Stanuszbk, the director for the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission.

It is expected to take a couple of weeks to get the mosquitoes back under control.

The Mosquito Abatement Commission recommends those trying to avoid being bitten to wear repellant, avoid areas prone to mosquitoes, and try to avoid being outside a lot after dark.

