STARS holds job, education fair

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) hosted a job and education fair at its plaza in Saginaw on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The opportunities available are located along STARS’ bus routes. Job seekers got the chance to meet employers, ask questions, and in many cases, fill out an application for jobs with STARS, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, Walmart, and more.

“It’s exceptional, cause a lot of people don’t have transportation, and to get to jobs like this, that are really good, like HSC, to have transportation is vital. I think it’s amazing,” said job hunter Gordon Gutierrez.

If you couldn’t make it on Tuesday, STARS will host another accessible job fair in September.

