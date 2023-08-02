Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Psychiatrist: Crumbley can be considered a ‘feral child’ due to parental abandonment
This is an artist rendering of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster
Police investigating Saginaw shooting
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says

Latest News

Precautionary boil advisory for Gladwin starts Thursday
Precautionary boil advisory for Gladwin starts Thursday
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack