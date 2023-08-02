‘Ultimate experience’: Bay County PONY League heads to world series

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County PONY League is headed to the world series after winning PONY Baseball’s North Zone.

Bay County put up 60 runs in five games in the North Zone tournament. They remained undefeated and qualified to play in the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series.

Bay County has a history of winning the North Zone tournament, as they have been the champion for 11 consecutive years. In 2019, they were the runner-up.

Head Coach Craig Revette is excited about the experience for his players.

“For me personally, I think participating in the PONY World Series is the ultimate experience for these players. To compete against teams from around the US as well as around the world is amazing,” Revette said. “The players and families will get to experience the different cultures from other areas in the US and other countries across Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. There is no greater experience at this age for a baseball player.”

Five players returned to Bay County from the 2022 Series and Revette believes having a close knit group is one of their keys to success.

“I believe our biggest strength is just being a close knit group,” he said. “For a team it is important to stick together and continue to work as a unit. In order to be successful, we will need to continue to work together.”

Bay County plays the opening game in the world series against Palmview, Texas. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. EST on Aug. 11 and is hosted at the Lew Hays PONY Field in Washington, Pa.

