United Auto Workers president lists demands in contract negotiations with Big Three

Members of the United Auto Workers Union are grateful the big three decided to temporarily shut...
Members of the United Auto Workers Union are grateful the big three decided to temporarily shut down plants in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.((Source: WWMT via CBS))
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The head of the UAW took to Facebook Tuesday night to list the demands for the four-year contract being negotiated with Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain presented 10 demands known as “Members’ Demands.”

They bargained with General Motors Wednesday and are expected to meet with Ford on Thursday.

Background: UAW to show list of economic demands to automakers this week, will seek worker pay if plants close

Fain said in the Facebook Live video that historically, the demands are often presented behind closed doors. This time, he wanted to be open and include all voices.

“Bargaining is not a one-person show, so those days are gone. Gone with those days is the false belief that union contracts are solely won by the president. They’re not,” Fain said. “They’re won by the members, they’re won by all of us organizing together around the issues that unite us, and collectively demanding what we are owed.”

The demands are as follows:

  • Eliminate tiers on wages and benefits
  • Substantial wage increases
  • Restore COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment)
  • Defined benefit pension for all workers
  • Re-establish retiree medical benefits

The union represents 146 thousand workers. Their contract is expected to expire on September 14th.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
Crashes close, block lanes of NB and SB I-75
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, August 3rd
A summer attraction that started by accident has blossomed into a yearly event that will...
Frankenmuth Flower Festival started as fluke, blossomed into yearly attraction
Turning the former Buick City site in Flint into a vibrant hub of economy is beginning with...
Former Buick City site getting cleaned, prepped for redevelopment
Here are 5 things you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 3.
5 things you need to know, Thursday, Aug. 3
Grand Blanc student athletes get ready for fall sports season together