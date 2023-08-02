United Auto Workers president lists demands in contract negotiations with Big Three

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The head of the UAW took to Facebook Tuesday night to list the demands for the four-year contract being negotiated with Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain presented 10 demands known as “Members’ Demands.”

They bargained with General Motors Wednesday and are expected to meet with Ford on Thursday.

Fain said in the Facebook Live video that historically, the demands are often presented behind closed doors. This time, he wanted to be open and include all voices.

“Bargaining is not a one-person show, so those days are gone. Gone with those days is the false belief that union contracts are solely won by the president. They’re not,” Fain said. “They’re won by the members, they’re won by all of us organizing together around the issues that unite us, and collectively demanding what we are owed.”

The demands are as follows:

Eliminate tiers on wages and benefits

Substantial wage increases

Restore COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment)

Defined benefit pension for all workers

Re-establish retiree medical benefits

The union represents 146 thousand workers. Their contract is expected to expire on September 14th.

