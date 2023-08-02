USDA awards $2.1M to expand access to health care in 3 Michigan communities

East Lansing, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced three Michigan communities are getting expanded access to health care.

Two grants totaling $152,500 is being given to the city of Owosso in Shiawassee County to purchase an ambulance and three heart monitors/defibrillators.

A $1 million grant will also be used by Harbor Beach Community Hospital to purchase standard and portable X-ray machines, and a nuclear medicine machine.

Upgrades in heating, ventilation, air conditioning components and food storage will also take place at Harbor Beach Community Hospital, increasing surge compacity for future public health events.

To improve telehealth services for future pandemic and medical surge preparation projects, a $1 million dollar grant will go to Covered Bridge Healthcare of St. Joseph County Inc.

“The scope of these projects demonstrates the ability of USDA Rural Development to work with diverse communities and their specific needs,” said Brandon Fewins, director for the USDA in Michigan. “These investments will rebuild and strengthen public healthcare capacity for future emergencies.”

