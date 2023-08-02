Vitamin Shoppe opening new location in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Vitamin Shoppe is opening a new location in Fenton.

The health and wellness retailer is opening its new location on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The store, located at 19005 Silver Parkway Suite B, is owned and operated by Fenton-area entrepreneurs John Kawaleski and Amanda Lambourn.

“Coming into this business with our longtime knowledge of supplements and fitness, we understand how important it is to make nutritional supplements and their benefits more accessible in our local community,” Lambourn said. “We are excited to bring The Vitamin Shoppe and its commitment to quality and innovation to the Fenton community, where we have consistently heard that there is a void for these types of wellness products.”

A ribbon cutting and grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 19 and Aug. 20. There will be gift bags, a gift basket raffle, and a duffel bag giveaway with a purchase of $59.99 or more while supplies last.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.