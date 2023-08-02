Warming up with a few showers and storms Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a pretty average August afternoon across Mid-Michigan with lower 80s-highs, a mix between clouds and sun, plus a few showers, our forecast will turn pretty quiet for the remainder of the evening and into the overnight hours. Expect the upper 70s and lower 80s we have now to hold through roughly 8 pm, at which point we should begin our fall through the 70s and 60s overnight. Temperatures should bottom out in the lower and middle 60s early tomorrow morning.

Pop-up shower and storm activity that we have been tracking this afternoon and evening have been slowly coming to an end now shortly after 6 pm. A few isolated light showers may continue to move through the Thumb and counties north of the Saginaw Bay through about 8 pm or so, eventually leading to a dry overnight period. Skies should remain partly cloudy.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will start Thursday in the lower-middle 60s, eventually warming up rather quickly later in the morning after sunrise. By noon temperatures should be making a run into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Later in the afternoon, middle-upper 80s are expected for much of the area, outside of the typical cooler areas near the shorelines of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. With some increased humidity tomorrow, it should feel quite warm outside.

Winds will be a little more breezy tomorrow afternoon as we begin to warm up. Winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20mph will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be marked by additional shower and storm chances across Mid-Michigan. The first chance of the day will exist during the early-middle morning hours. An isolated downpour or two may develop and move through Mid-Michigan. Right now this chance is rather low and most of the area will remain entirely dry, but the chance for an isolated shower remains. The main activity of interest tomorrow will exist during the afternoon and evening hours. A batch of showers and thunderstorms should develop in our northern counties and in the Thumb. Some activity may also develop near the Tri-Cities.

These showers and storms will mostly exhibit a risk for heavy downpours and some lightning, but a low-end risk for severe wind gusts is not out of the question. A few stronger gusts of 50-60 mph out of the strongest storms will be possible.

These showers and storms will come to and end likely before or around sundown, leading to a mostly quiet overnight period.

