18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial
FILE - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day, potentially boosting prices at the pump
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
3rd Trump ally charged with vote machine tampering as Michigan election case grows
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September