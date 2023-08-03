5 things you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 3

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday morning mid-Michigan! Here are 5 things you need to know before starting your day.

1. Flint residents are waiting to know if the city met its Aug. 1 deadline to complete lead pipe replacement. The city says staff and project management and construction contractors are reviewing records from the project to confirm all required excavations and replacements are complete.

2. The Genesee County land bank is warning home buyers and renters about scammers posing as the land bank. If you’re looking to purchase or lease a home, ask for the formal lease or land contract agreement, ask to see the owner’s ID, and make sure it matches the name on the lease or land contract and the deed. Verify who legally owns the property with the city of Flint. Lastly, if you’re buying a property, make sure you receive and record the official deed.

3. A curfew for kids during the upcoming Back to the Brick’s Festival in downtown Flint. The three-day curfew starts Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. This impacts unsupervised minors under the age of 17-years-old.

4. Today is the Believe Inspire Beauty Women’s Expo in Bay City. Hosted by Women in Leadership, the event lets residents support local women-owned businesses while enjoying an evening out in Uptown Bay City with snacks, drinks and other freebies.

5. It’s the start of the annual Midland Balloon Festival at River Days. Downtown Midland will be a glow starting at 7 p.m. tonight with a burner glow by the hot air balloon baskets on Main Street. Stores and restaurants will be open and there will be music.

