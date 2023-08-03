Frankenmuth Flower Festival started as fluke, blossomed into yearly attraction

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - A summer attraction that started by accident has blossomed into a yearly event that will celebrate its fifth year Friday, Aug. 4.

“The whole start of the Frankenmuth Flower Festival was a complete fluke,” Wendy Winkel said.

Wendy Winkel is the owner of the agritourism business at Grandpa Tiny’s Farm and creator of Frankenmuth Flower Festival.

The 60-acre farm offers 25 acres of beautiful sunflowers for people to enjoy, but Winkel initially planted the sunflowers just as a cover crop.

“Farmers will traditionally plant them in between the other crops that they’re planting on their farm,” Winkel said.

“Then I thought, ‘oh wow,’ those are absolutely gorgeous when they started blooming, and so I just threw an invite out there into the universe,” Winkel said.

That invite sparked the interest of thousands of people.

“Overnight, over 3,000 people responded,” Winkel said. “It was such a hit that I decided to make it a thing.”

Winkel invited artisans and other homemade craft vendors to enhance the experience of visitors on the farm. She started offering dinner in the sunflowers, which is a farm to table meal catered by the Bavarian Inn. Winkel incorporated the Sunflower Fun Color Run that happens during the festival. You can even experience yoga in the sunflowers.

She said some visitors have found the experience therapeutic, especially during the days of COVID-19.

“I opened it up during the pandemic,” she said. “You could tell they [people] were going through things. And by the time they were leaving, they were just grinning and holding sunflowers, and I was like ‘oh wow,’ it’s like a form of therapy in here.”

This year’s experience will be unlike any other. She is adding a few new features to celebrate the fifth year. You’ll be able to make bouquets at a flower bar and hop inside a hot air balloon for a better view of the fields.

“One of the biggest events this year we have that’s new for this year is the tethered hot air balloon. We’re having a hot air balloon that’s tethered to the ground and will rise up over the sunflowers. You can get an expansive view of all of the sunflowers here on the farm as well as part of Frankenmuth too,” Winkel said.

This year a couple of marriage proposals are also in the works.

“It’s my favorite part of it. I love proposals on the farm,” she said.

The festival is a family-friendly event for people of all ages.

“We get people from all over here in Frankenmuth. We get even like Canadians, people from Ohio. We get people from all over Michigan,” Winkel said.

The dental hygienist turned farmer is hoping to continue in the tradition of the farm’s original owner.

“This was her [Dorothy Zehnder] husband’s farm, Tiny. Tiny, he passed away quite a while ago, so he had this farm. This was his true passion. And actually his passion was to turn this into an educational farm. He had that initial vision to do so,” Winkel said.

Winkel eventually took the farm over six years ago from its previous owner, Ed Sergent (Farmer Ed).

“This is all new. I had to learn all of this,” Winkel said. “I literally plant every sunflower seed here, and funny enough, most of my equipment is like 100 years old because this is heritage farming.”

It’s an aspect she finds purposeful and enjoyable.

“I love the heritage,” she said. “Our grandparents did this. Our great-grandparents did this.”

If you’re in the mood for live music, food trucks and a flower spectacle that is truly awe-inspiring, check out the Frankenmuth Flower Festival Aug. 4-6 at Grandpa Tiny’s Farm.

A one-day general admission ticket is $17. You can purchase them here. Kids get in free.

The farm is located at 7775 Weiss Street in Frankenmuth.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.